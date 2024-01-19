Duckworth Reaction To Netanyahu Opposing Two-state Solution In The Middle East Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after Israeli Prime Minister publicly expressed opposition to a two-state solution in the Middle East: Article continues after sponsor message “Frankly, I’m appalled at Prime Minister Netanyahu rejecting a two-state solution in the Middle East, because that means he is effectively ruling out a sustainable, peaceful outcome in the long-term. The only viable path to lasting peace is establishing a Palestinian nation-state alongside Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu is not only out of step with the majority of Israeli citizens, he is also flat-out wrong about what is needed to keep his country safe and secure in the future. I remain committed to doing everything I can to bring about a de-escalation of tensions in the region that ultimately brings about a two-state future that strengthens the safety of Israel, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas, stops the mounting death toll and finally ends the prolonged and continuing suffering of Palestinians.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Alton Optimist Club, Pat McCrory, We Like To Party, and More!