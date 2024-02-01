Duckworth Powerfully Speaks Out After Iran-Backed Attack that Killed 3 American Servicemembers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) — a member of both the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—delivered an impassioned speech on the Senate floor about the recent Iran-backed attack on a U.S. base in Jordan that killed three American servicemembers. In her remarks, Duckworth warned her Republican colleagues who have made reckless, irresponsible comments that risk escalating tensions and putting more of our troops in harm’s way to remember the true cost of war—not just in dollars and cents, but in the sacrifices and blood of our troops. A full video of Duckworth’s remarks on the Senate floor can be found using the link here. Key quotes: Article continues after sponsor message “Since Sunday, I don’t think I’ve gone a waking hour without thinking about the brave servicemembers who lost their lives. Their names were Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Sgt. Kennedy Ladon Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett—and each of them was willing to sacrifice the unimaginable to keep their nation safe. They are heroes.” “Look, I ran for Congress so that when those drums of war started beating, I’d be in a position to make sure that our leaders in Washington fully consider the true costs of war—not just in dollars and cents, but in the sacrifices and blood of our troops. So I’ve come to the floor today, as those drums echo louder than they have in years, to keep my promise to do our troops justice: To beseech my colleagues to let cool heads, common sense and sound strategy prevail over reckless impulses.” “…if Republicans really want to risk war with Iran, they owe it to our troops to bring an Authorization for Use of Military Force to the floor. Instead of hiding behind social media accounts and television interviews, bring that debate to this chamber so that we can actually fulfill our duty and begin the serious business of considering the merits and drawbacks of such a conflict…” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip