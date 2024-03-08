WASHINGTON, DC – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—issued the following statement after President Biden announced during tonight’s State of the Union that the United States will soon establish a new port in Gaza to help increase deliveries of humanitarian aid to Palestinians:

“We must find new ways to deliver substantially more humanitarian aid to Gaza and I’ve been advocating to do just that, so I’m relieved by the President’s announcement tonight that the U.S. will build a new port in Gaza to allow for seaborne aid deliveries,” said Duckworth. “As the intensity of this devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza grows, I’m glad that President Biden and his Administration are taking another critical action to help alleviate famine and suffering of innocent Palestinian civilians.”

She continued: “It is also not lost on me that Congress could be doing more to help address the humanitarian crisis if the House would simply do its job and pass the legislation the Senate sent over earlier this month that would further expand life-saving humanitarian assistance to the innocent civilians suffering in Gaza. It is critical that the House not stand in the way of getting this urgently needed legislation to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”

