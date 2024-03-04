WASHINGTON, DC – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—issued the following statement after President Biden announced that the United States will soon airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza:

“As innocent civilians, including countless children, continue enduring increasingly dire circumstances in Gaza, I’m grateful that President Biden and his Administration are taking aggressive steps to help alleviate suffering by airdropping desperately-needed food, water, medicine and other humanitarian aid into the war-torn Gaza strip. Especially in light of the unspeakable tragedy we saw unfolding last week as hundreds of innocent Palestinians lost their lives while trying to get food for their families, it is incumbent on the Netanyahu government to drastically and immediately increase access to humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

“It is also not lost on me that Congress could be doing more to help address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza if the House would simply do its job and pass the legislation the Senate sent over earlier this month that would expand life-saving humanitarian assistance to the innocent civilians suffering in Gaza. It is critical that the House not stand in the way of getting this urgently needed legislation to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”

