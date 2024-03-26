SPRINGFIELD – In advance of today’s United States Postal Service (USPS) Public Meeting in Springfield, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth today is speaking out in support of safeguarding jobs and protecting efficient mail delivery times after the USPS, led by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, proposed changes to several Processing and Distribution Centers (P&DCs) in Illinois, including in Springfield, that will negatively impact delivery times and harm working families across the state.

“Make no mistake, despite assurances from USPS, these changes pose a risk to on-time mail service in our rural communities and could put dozens of hard-working Illinoisans out of work,” said Duckworth. “Far too many families depend on the postal service to conduct business, vote, pay bills, receive lifesaving prescription drugs, get their Social Security checks and stay in touch with loved ones. Folks simply cannot afford the severe delays in mail service that could happen if these proposed changes go into effect. A reliable mail system is critical and we must push for a robust, efficient and sustainable USPS today and for future generations—instead of weakening it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

After the announcement of proposed changes to mail processing centers last week, Duckworth, along with U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17) and Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13) called on Postmaster General DeJoy to reconsider his decision to eliminate mail processing at Processing and Distribution Centers (P&DCs) in Champaign, Peoria, Milan and Springfield, Illinois. In their letter, the lawmakers noted that any move to alter operations at existing P&DC facilities in Illinois would only exacerbate delayed mail delivery in the state. That letter can be found at Duckworth’s website.

Duckworth and Durbin also joined U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), alongside 18 of their Senate colleagues, to urge Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to stop any changes to United States Postal Service service standards that would result in job losses and further degrade mail delivery performance, especially in rural areas. That letter can be found at Duckworth’s website.

As a result of DeJoy’s repeated disastrous decisions, Senator Duckworth urged President Biden to help restore trust in USPS by replacing every member of its Board of Governors and nominating new leadership. Less than two weeks later, she reiterated that call for accountability for USPS after the Biden Administration announced it would appoint three new members to fill the vacancies on its Board of Governors. The next month, she called on the Board of Governors to immediately fire DeJoy, following the disclosure of PMG DeJoy’s horrific vision for the USPS over the next 10 years, which would weaken the Postal Service and further delay critical shipments like prescriptions and other items that families, Veterans and small businesses rely on.

More like this: