[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that her office is now accepting applications from high school students seeking a Congressional nomination to a United States Military Service Academy through herwebsite. Each year Duckworth, along with a nomination committee, select from the applicants a group of outstanding Illinois students to receive Congressional nominations to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy. Duckworth’s academy nomination application can be found here.

“It takes a special kind of young man or woman to succeed at a U.S. Military Service Academy,” said Duckworth. “The rigorous nomination process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA and a commitment to community service. I encourage all interested Illinois students to apply for a nomination through my website, and I applaud their desire to serve our country.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Service academies allow young people to serve their country while receiving a full four-year scholarship. Upon acceptance of an appointment into an Academy, a student commits to five years of active duty service after graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive appointment from one of the four service academies.

In order to be considered, a student must get a formal nomination from their Member of Congress, Senator or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to the Military Service Academy and elected official of their choice in order to be considered. A nomination does not guarantee an offer of appointment. To be eligible for a nomination from Senator Duckworth, application packets must be mailed by September 27, 2019. Interested students should follow the instructions on the website.

More like this: