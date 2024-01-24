Duckworth Meets With UAW Region 4 Members Following Historic New Contract Wins Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with leaders and members from United Auto Workers Region 4 following the historic wins UAW secured in their new contracts with the “Big 3” automakers last year—wins that included 25% wage increases, cost-of-living adjustments, $5,000 ratification bonuses and other benefits for workers. Duckworth and the members also discussed the importance of protecting dislocated workers and communities and ensuring they are positioned to benefit from emerging technology as the automotive industry moves away from fossil fuel use. A photo from today’s meeting is available on the Senator’s website. Article continues after sponsor message “Last year’s historic agreement showed just how powerful workers can be when they come together and collectively bargain for better wages and benefits, while also proving there’s a roadmap for labor and industry to work together to help modern businesses compete, grow profits and succeed.” Duckworth said. “The future of manufacturing depends on the power of our workforce. Illinois is ready to lead our nation and the world into the future, and I’m committed to doing everything I can from the federal level to help ensure these workers have access to the resources and support they need.” Earlier this month, Duckworth called on non-unionized automakers to not illegally block United Auto Workers’ (UAW) unionization efforts at their manufacturing plants. Last year, Duckworth also joined striking UAW members in Naperville to show her support for their efforts. Duckworth was also a strong supporter of the agreement reached between UAW and Stellantis for a new contract that included re-opening the shuttered plant in that city as an electric vehicle battery plant. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip