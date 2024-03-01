WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, this week met with The American Legion Department of Illinois leadership to emphasize her career-long commitment to serving Veterans. She discussed shared legislative priorities with the not-for-profit’s leadership, including implementation of the PACT Act and expanded access to comprehensive healthcare for Veterans.

“After bravely serving our nation, too many Veterans come home to discover years later that their service has left them with health concerns or lack of access to the care they need,” said Duckworth. “I’m glad I got to meet with hardworking advocates from the Illinois American Legion today, and I’ll keep working to ensure those who serve and keep our nation safe receive the support they deserve when they hang up their uniform.”

Duckworth has been a fierce supporter of and an effective legislator for our Veterans. She helped pass the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, historic legislation that was signed into law to overhaul the VA’s processes for toxic-exposed Veterans to include presumptions for several illnesses associated with burn pits and Agent Orange exposures to help deliver long-overdue VA healthcare and benefits across all generations of Veterans. Duckworth’s bipartisan Protecting Moms Who Served Act was signed into law to help address the maternal mortality crisis among women Veterans by helping improve care at VA facilities and shed light on the scope of this crisis, particularly among women of color.

