WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly to discuss the Illinois State Police’s work and how federal efforts can help support the agency. Duckworth and Kelly discussed the importance of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funding, the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. A photo from today’s meeting is available on the Senator’s website.

“The work of the Illinois State Police and its brave officers is critical in helping keep Illinois safe,” Duckworth said. “It was good to meet with Director Kelly today, and I’ll keep working to do what I can at the federal level to support our law enforcement and fund programs that address local needs.”

