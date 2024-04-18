[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee—met with the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) Major General Richard Neely, ILNG Assistant Adjutant General & Air Commander Brigadier General Daniel McDonough as well as other ILNG leaders to discuss the ongoing challenges facing the Illinois National Guard as our nation continues to face multiple threats and global security challenges overseas. Among other issues, Duckworth highlighted her efforts to successfully support the 182nd Airlift Wing and protect the future of C-130 aircraft, protecting the jobs of 1,200 Airmen and approximately 370 full-time employees. Photos of the Senator’s meeting can be found on the Senator’s website.

“The Illinois National Guard plays a vitally important role in strengthening our Total Force and our national security,” said Duckworth. “After working hard to secure language in a previous NDAA to defend the C-130 fleet and funding that is currently helping upgrade the 182nd Airlift Wing’s C-130 aircraft, I reiterated to MG Richard Neely and other ILNG that I will always support the Illinois National Guard, and will never stop working to ensure our troops have everything they need to continue executing their missions.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this year, Duckworth spoke at the Illinois National Guard mobilization ceremony, helping honor and recognize the nearly 300 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers being mobilized to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

In 2022, Duckworth brought MG Richard Neely as her virtual guest to the State of the Union address. MG Neely is responsible for the critical role the ILNG plays in helping train troops in places like Ukraine and Poland.

More like this: