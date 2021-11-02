CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works’ (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife, met with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5 Director Debra Shore Friday to discuss her environmental priorities throughout the state as well as the Senator’s efforts to ensure environmental justice priorities are included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better budget to help ensure impacted communities can address injustices. Duckworth also discussed her Drinking Water and Wastewater infrastructure Act, as well as her ongoing environmental justice efforts in Chicago and the Metro East. Shore was appointed last month to lead the region, which serves Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. A photo from Friday’s meeting is available here.

“Every Illinoisan has the right to breathe safe air, drink clean water and live on uncontaminated land no matter their zip code, the color of their skin or how much money they make,” Duckworth said. “From Chicago to Cahokia Heights, making sure Illinoisans have the oversight and investments they need to repair, rebuild and protect their communities is critical, which is why I’ve worked so hard to ensure Congress does more to help. I look forward to working together with Administrator Shore to move our country forward in the push against climate change and environmental injustice.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In August, Duckworth voted to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal out of the Senate, which includes $2.5 billion for inland waterways project construction and another $2.5 billion for inland flood risk management. This deal also fully authorizes Duckworth’s bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA), which would help rebuild our nation’s crumbling and dangerous water infrastructure, including $15 billion for lead service line replacement and another $500 million in lead testing and reductions programs. Duckworth is also a founding member of the U.S. Senate Environmental Justice Caucus.

More like this: