WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee—met with the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) Major General Richard Neely to discuss the ways we can build on our progress to support the Illinois National Guard as our nation continues to face multiple threats and global security challenges overseas. Photos of the Senator’s meeting can be found using the link here.

“The Illinois National Guard plays a vitally important role in strengthening our Total Force and our national security,” said Duckworth. “I appreciated today’s chance to meet with MG Richard Neely and I look forward to continuing our work together so that we can help ensure our troops have everything they need to continue executing their missions.”

Last month, Duckworth spoke at the Illinois National Guard mobilization ceremony, helping honor and recognize the nearly 300 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers being mobilized to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

In 2022, Duckworth brought MG Richard Neely as her virtual guest to the State of the Union address. MG Neely is responsible for the critical role the ILNG plays in helping train troops in places like Ukraine and Poland.

