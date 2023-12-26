WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following recent reports of heavy metals being found in baby food and food pouches for young children, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), along with several of their Senate colleagues, are leading the call for Senate Appropriators to prioritize additional resources that would help the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Maternal and Infant Health Nutrition programs, including the Closer to Zero program, better ensure the food our nation’s children consume is nutritious, safe and free of toxins.

“Recent news regarding elevated blood lead levels in young children potentially linked to certain fruit puree products once again highlights why we should prioritize Federal funds to make sure that the very youngest members of our society are fed safe and nutritious foods,” wrote the Senators. “Additional funding is necessary to continue supporting and expanding the vital work FDA is undertaking to ensure infant formula and baby foods are safe for our Nation’s next generation…This includes hiring additional, qualified staff with strong expertise to review infant formula registrations and monitor baby food safety before products hit the market. Additional support will help FDA to prevent and better respond to outbreaks or needed recalls.”

Along with Duckworth and Klobuchar, the letter was cosigned by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Full text of the letter can be found using the link here.

