NAPERVILLE , Ill. - Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) showed her support for striking United Auto Workers (UAW) nationwide by joining them on the picket lines at Stellantis’ Chrysler Parts Distribution center in Naperville, Illinois. Her visit comes after the center’s workers walked out from the facility at noon today as part of a nationwide collective effort to ensure better pay and better benefits for autoworkers. Photos from today’s visit are available here.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m proud to join Illinoisans on the picket lines today as they fight for working families across the nation and demand a fair, living wage for autoworkers,” said Duckworth. “These hardworking Americans sacrificed to keep the auto industry afloat when things were tough, and they deserve their fair share now that the industry is reporting record profits and already-wealthy executives are earning more than ever. Every American deserves to work in a safe, good-paying job that allows them to support their families and save for a secure retirement, and I’ll continue to be in solidarity with United Auto Workers nationwide as they work toward an agreement.”

Duckworth is a strong supporter of UAW workers in their ongoing strike against General Motors and Stellantis automobile companies. Duckworth is also a proud co-sponsor of the bipartisan and bicameral Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act of 2023—a comprehensive proposal to protect workers’ right to come together and bargain for higher wages, better benefits and safer workplaces.

More like this: