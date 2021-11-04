WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and 12 of their colleagues to introduce the Clean Energy for All Homes Act to help make it more affordable for working families to install energy-efficient home technology and save money on their energy bills. The bill would help middle-class and lower-income families afford solar roofs and other renewable energy technology installations by reducing the cost burden of installing these systems.

“Everyone—including those who are most impacted by climate change and environmental injustices—should have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the growing clean energy economy,” Duckworth said. “That’s why I’m proud to help introduce this bill with Senator Ossoff that would help increase access to clean energy in the Build Back Better package by making it easier for hardworking families to purchase clean energy infrastructure in their homes.”

“This bill will save Georgians money on their power bills by making home solar panels and other energy-efficient technology more affordable,” Ossoff said.

Article continues after sponsor message

This legislation would allow more taxpayers to receive a full tax refund to offset the costs of installing solar panels and other energy-efficient technology, which would incentivize installations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Along with Duckworth and Ossoff, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are cosponsors of Clean Energy for All Homes Act. Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA-06) is leading the effort in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Full text of the bill can be found here .

More like this: