WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after a vote to proceed on the For The People Act, a sweeping package of comprehensive reforms that would end special interest corruption of our politics and make government work for the people, failed in the Senate—despite all Democrats voting to move forward with debate on this critical voting rights legislation:

"Republicans, under the guise of Donald Trump's Big Lie, are embarking on one of the most aggressive assaults not only on the right to vote—especially for Black and Brown Americans—but also on democracy itself. Simply put, inaction on voting rights could have a devastating impact on our nation and we must work as hard as we can to protect, strengthen and defend every American's Constitutional right to vote. We cannot fail to move forward with voting rights legislation—our democracy depends on it."