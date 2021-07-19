CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today hosted U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on a tour of the 95th Street CTA Red Line station.

The visit was to showcase federal investments in Illinois infrastructure and emphasize not only the need for a national infrastructure package, but also the real improvements such a package could make to working Americans’ lives. Duckworth and Buttigieg were also briefed by CTA President Dorval Carter on the proposed Red Line extension, which would include four new accessible stations to serve the city’s far South Side. Buttigieg’s visit was part of his U.S. tour to promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. Photos from today’s event are available here.

“All of us here today know how an infrastructure package could improve the lives of so many Illinoisans,” Duckworth said. “Projects like the 95th Street Red Line station are a great example of the impact federal funding can have on our communities, but our work doesn’t stop here. I’m hopeful that a Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will include not only funding for roads and bridges, but other essential pieces such as broadband and getting lead out of our water pipes. Thank you to Secretary Buttigieg for visiting Chicago today to help highlight our need for infrastructure legislation.”

Duckworth and Buttigieg were joined on the tour by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Representatives Bobby Rush (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Marie Newman (D-IL-03), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08) and Bill Foster (D-IL-11), as well as Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, 21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins Jr. and CTA President Dorval Carter.

Duckworth is a longtime supporter of helping increase federal funding to improve infrastructure across Illinois. Earlier this year, Duckworth introduced her All Stations Accessibility Program Act to help make public transportation systems more accessible to passengers with disabilities. Her bipartisan infrastructure bill to rebuild our nation’s water systems and get the lead of our drinking water, the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, passed the Senate earlier this year as well.

