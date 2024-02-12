WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) this week hosted a briefing for several of her Senate colleagues with Dr. Zaher Sahloul and other doctors who recently returned from a medical mission in Gaza so that the Senators could hear directly from the doctors on the state of the humanitarian crisis there and the urgent need for life-saving medical supplies, equipment and treatment to assist the innocent civilians who are suffering in Gaza.

“This briefing underscored the urgent need for Congress to swiftly act to help expand deliveries of lifesaving aid and medical care to the innocent civilians who are suffering in Gaza,” said Duckworth. “I’m grateful to Dr. Sahloul and these doctors for providing a sobering firsthand analysis of the dire circumstances on the ground in Gaza and I will continue to strongly advocate for the protection of innocent civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, the safe return of all hostages and ultimately a two-state future that strengthens the safety of Israel, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas and ends the prolonged and continuing suffering of Palestinians.”

Last week, Duckworth joined her Senate colleagues in a letter to President Biden urging the administration to encourage Israeli officials to take five specific steps to significantly increase urgently needed humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. Since hostilities broke out last year, Duckworth has consistently called for bringing sustained and greater humanitarian relief into Gaza to minimize the suffering of innocent civilians. Her efforts include urging for the inclusion of full humanitarian assistance in any national security funding packages, calling for humanitarian cessations of hostilities, pushing for fuel to be allowed into Gaza for hospitals and water treatment and more.

