CHICAGO - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who has made community service a hallmark of her life, issued the following statement to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of serving others:

"Decades ago, Dr. King asked us one of life's most persistent and urgent questions: 'What are you doing for others?'" Duckworth said. "He spread the message that if America was to become the more perfect Union that generations of Americans dreamed of, it would need to value a desire to do good over a need to be great. By volunteering our time on this National Day of Service or any day of the year, we have a chance to do good in our communities. And through service, we can say a small thank you to incredible Americans, like Dr. King, and every hometown hero, every mom or uncle, teacher or clergyman who turned their compassion into action to make this nation better, safer and more just for all."