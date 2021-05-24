[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) in introducing S. 1752, the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act, a bill to establish the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation. The National Center for the Advancement of Aviation would serve as a national, independent forum to facilitate collaboration and cooperation between all sectors of aviation and aerospace stakeholders and related partners, with a particular focus on aviation and aerospace workforce development. It would allow these sectors to coordinate, promote and support the future of aviation and ensure that the United States remains a global aviation and aerospace leader.

“As a pilot, I know that investing in aviation-focused education and workforce development programs helps attract and retain the best talent and keeps our nation at the forefront of global aviation innovation,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to introduce the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act with Sen. Inhofe to support the development of next-generation aviators and foster collaboration in the aviation and aerospace industries to help meet the demands and challenges of tomorrow.”

“As we continue to advance as a nation, we are in need of a center to address the demands and challenges associated with our growing aviation industry,” Inhofe said. “The National Center for the Advancement of Aviation will empower a collaborative process to promote aviation in the United States and enable the development of the next generation of aviation and aerospace workers. As a pilot myself, I am proud to continue to advocate for aviation stakeholders and introduce this bill today alongside Sens. Duckworth and Hyde-Smith to establish the NCAA.”

Duckworth and Inhofe first introduced the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act last year. This legislation is strongly supported by a large cross-section of stakeholders representing hundreds of thousands of individuals, companies, schools and other entities involved in all segments of aviation and aerospace. Those stakeholders wrote a letter of support for this legislation, which can be viewed here.

