[WASHINGTON, D.C.] — Ahead of Memorial Day, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years and is a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), along with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, are leading a bipartisan effort to award the U.S. Army Ranger Veterans of World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal.

“U.S. Army Rangers bravely wore the uniform of this great nation and participated in some of the most important battles of World War II,” said Duckworth. “The impact and influence of these elite soldiers and the sacrifices they made to protect their fellow Americans cannot be overstated. I’m proud to re-introduce this bipartisan legislation with Senator Ernst ahead of Memorial Day to award these Veterans with a Congressional Gold Medal, and I look forward to it becoming law.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our brave World War II Army Rangers, like the late Lester Cook of Des Moines, risked life and limb in the name of our great country—and their sacrifices and heroic actions deserve to be recognized,” said Ernst. “As we look ahead to Memorial Day, I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan bill that will recognize the valor and extraordinary service of these courageous Army Rangers with the Congressional Gold Medal—a small token of appreciation from a grateful nation.”

More like this: