WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an administrative order mandating that, among other requirements, the city of Cahokia Heights, Illinois, submit plans to control sewer overflows in the area:

“This administrative order from EPA is necessary to finally put a plan in place to help end the nightmare that the people of Cahokia Heights face every day. No human being should have to deal with sewage in their homes and yards, endangering their families and livelihood. These requirements will increase EPA’s oversight in the matter and require the city to comply with increased reporting, planning, maintenance and staffing to address the sanitary sewer overflow issues. However, we remain concerned for the safety of the people of this city and with the management of Cahokia Heights’ water systems, and we will continue working with the residents, local and state officials as well as EPA to make sure this system is repaired and the community’s health is protected.”

