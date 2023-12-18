WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and 36 of their Senate colleagues in introducing a resolution in support of equitable, science-based policies governing access to medication abortion. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights have been increasingly under attack, with more than a dozen states banning or restricting access to abortion care, and anti-abortion extremists attempting to ban medication abortion nationwide. Medication abortion is currently used for over half of all abortions.

“As many women across America continue to be understandably afraid that the far-right Supreme Court—one that already threw out 50 years of constitutional rights by overturning Roe—will soon weigh in on the future of Mifepristone and might limit their right to access reproductive care even further, I’m proud to join my Senate Democratic colleagues to send an important message that we will do everything we can to protect reproductive freedom for every woman in every state,” said Duckworth.

“More than two decades ago, the FDA determined mifepristone to be safe and effective. Since then, this medication has been widely and safely used by women to end early stage pregnancies and help manage miscarriages,” said Durbin. “If the Supreme Court upholds the Fifth Circuit’s decision, which ignored science and the law in turning back the clock on mifepristone regulations, it would upend the FDA review process, jeopardize access to a host of critically important medications, and impose new restrictions on abortions even in states where the procedure remains legal. This Resolution restates the obvious: that the FDA, not politically-motivated organizations, should be trusted to make determinations about what drugs are safe and effective. And that, ultimately, reproductive health care decisions ought to be made between women and their doctors, not politicians or judges.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This resolution expresses the sense of Congress that the scientific judgment of the FDA that mifepristone is safe and effective should be respected, and that law and policy governing access to life-saving, time-sensitive medication abortion care in the United States should be equitable and based on science. The resolution affirms that mifepristone is safe and effective, while acknowledging the significant harm that would be posed to both health care providers and patients across the nation if mifepristone were sharply curtailed.

This action comes as Americans continue to grapple with the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and follows this week’s announcement that the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to medication abortion access.

Along with Duckworth, Durbin, Warren and Baldwin, the resolution was co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI.), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Angus King (I-ME), Ron Wyden (D-OR), John Fetterman (D-PA), Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tom Carper (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NM), Peter Welch (D-VT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Tina Smith (D-MN), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

The resolution has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Power to Decide, National Council of Jewish Women, The Century Foundation’s Health Equity and Reform Team, National Partnership for Women and Families, Guttmacher Institute, Center for Reproductive Rights, Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America), In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda and the EMAA Project.

More like this: