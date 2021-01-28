WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and their colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the highest civilian honor Congress can give – a Congressional Gold Medal – to honor his heroic actions during the January 6th insurrection that ransacked the U.S. Capitol building. Goodman confronted rioters in the Capitol, delaying their access to the Senate chamber and protecting the lives of those inside.

“On January 6th, as the Capitol was under siege by violent insurrectionists, we saw Officer Goodman put his own safety on the line to protect our nation’s government,” said Duckworth. “His quick-thinking very well may have saved lives and his heroic actions that day deserve the Congressional Gold Medal.”

“On January 6, a violent mob stormed the United States Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification process of the 2020 presidential election,” said Durbin. “The quick thinking, bravery, and resolve of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman ensured that I and many others were able to escape unharmed. I am proud to join Senator Duckworth and Senator Van Hollen to introduce bipartisan legislation to award Officer Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal to honor his heroic actions on that horrific day.”

The lives likely saved that day by Officer Goodman included Vice President Mike Pence.

Along with Duckworth, Durbin and Van Hollen, this legislation has also been cosponsored by U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), John Boozman (R-AR), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Carper (D-DE), Bob Casey (D-PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Deb Fischer (R-NE), James Lankford (R-OK), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Gary Peters (D-MI), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Jack Reed (D-RI), James Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tim Scott (R-SC), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jon Tester (D-MT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Todd Young (R-IN).

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL), Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Since the American Revolution, Congress has issued gold medals to express its gratitude on behalf of the entire nation for distinguished achievements. The medal has been awarded to Veterans who served admirably in military conflicts as well as to civilians whose contributions have had a lasting impact on American history and culture.

