WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) and 47 of their Senate colleagues in announcing plans to file an amendment to the forthcoming national security supplemental package that reiterates longstanding U.S. policy in support of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Establishing a Palestinian nation-state alongside Israel is the only viable path to lasting peace,” said Duckworth. “A two-state solution will help keep Israelis and Palestinians safe and secure in the future, and I’m proud to join Senator Schatz in introducing this amendment. I remain committed to doing everything I can to bring about a de-escalation of tensions in the region that ultimately brings about a two-state future that strengthens the safety of Israel, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas, stops the mounting death toll and finally ends the prolonged and continuing suffering of Palestinians.”

“The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that has caused so much suffering is a wakeup call on the need for a two-state solution that allows for a viable Palestinian state living in peace, side-by-side, with a secure Israel,” said Durbin. “For years, I have warned that despite heroic attempts at such an agreement, spoilers on both sides have repeatedly undermined progress. Both Israeli and Palestinian leaders must finally commit to finding a two-state peace agreement. That is the only path forward to end the suffering and bring a future of hope to both the Israeli and Palestinian people.”

Along with Duckworth, Durbin and Schatz, the amendment is cosponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), Patty Murray (D-WA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Murphy (D-CN), Peter Welch (D-VT), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Richard Blumenthal (D-CN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Angus King (I-ME), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Michael Bennet (D-CO), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Jon Tester (D-MT).

The text of the amendment is available here.

