WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—Chair of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation—and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today requested United Airlines and American Airlines meet with members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the City of Chicago to discuss the path forward for the Chicago O’Hare Terminal Area Plan (TAP). In letters to United CEO Scott Kirby and American CEO Robert Isom, the Senators invite all O’Hare stakeholders to come together and reaffirm a shared commitment for increasing gate capacity, reducing projected costs and securing additional federal investments, all critical for the success of this nationally important project.

“Completion of this project, including the 25 percent increase in gate capacity promised within the original agreement, is essential not only for Chicago, but for Illinois, the region and for the national aviation system,” the Senators wrote. “The Federal Aviation Administration estimates enplanements at O’Hare will grow from 32.6 million in 2022 to 71.9 million by 2050.”

The Senators continued, “We look forward to meeting with all parties to discuss TAP, and to ensure that ORD not only preserves its place as a world-class airport for decades to come, but that it has the capacity it needs to do so.”

Today’s letters to United Airlines and American Airlines follow the Senators’ call last month for DOT involvement in discussions about the project, and their continued efforts to ensure United and American airlines maintain their commitment to the O’Hare Terminal Area Plan.

Full text of the letter to United Airlines is available on the Senator’s website and below. A similar letter to American Airlines is also available on the Senator’s website.

