[WASHINGTON, D.C.] - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and 30 of their Senate colleagues in re-introducing the Healthy Families Act, which would ensure workers are able to earn paid sick leave so they can stay home when they are ill, care for a sick family member, obtain preventive medical care or seek assistance related to domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault.

“No one should have to choose between caring for a sick child or family member and missing a paycheck, or even losing their job,” Duckworth said. “And it’s about time we offered hardworking Americans a basic level of paid sick leave so they aren’t forced to miss out on wages or infect their own coworkers with contagious illnesses when they get sick. These are just a few reasons why the Healthy Families Act is so important, and I’m proud to join Senator Murray in introducing it.”

“When someone is ill, or caring for a sick family member, they shouldn’t be breaking their back to get to work because they’re afraid of missing a bill or losing their job,” Durbin said. “It’s long past time to offer some sort of basic promise that workers can earn paid sick days, and the Healthy Families Act is a reasonable step forward. I’m proud to join Senator Duckworth to reintroduce this bill.”

The Healthy Families Act would apply to all businesses with at least 15 employees, and would not impact those already providing paid sick leave as long as they are meeting the standards outlined in the Healthy Families Act. Workers would be eligible to receive up to 56 hours, or seven days of paid sick leave per year.

In addition to Duckworth, Durbin and Murray, the legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Benjamin Cardin (D-MD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Angus King (I-ME), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-MA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Tom Udall (D-NM), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

