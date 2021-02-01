WASHINGTON– U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in introducing legislation to repeal the federal cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions. The Securing Access to Lower Taxes (SALT) by Ensuring Deductibility Act would repeal the $10,000 cap imposed by the Trump Tax Law of 2017, which led to millions of middle-class Americans being double-taxed.

“The Republican Trump tax scam was essentially a giveaway to large corporations, the wealthy and well-connected—all while Illinois families were forced to pick up the tab,” Duckworth said. “It’s time to reverse the ill-conceived state and local tax deduction cap and stop hardworking Illinoisans from being taxed twice on their hard-earned income, and I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Senator Durbin, Majority Leader Schumer and our Democratic colleagues.”

“We must take real steps to help Illinois families by repealing the cap on State and Local Tax deductions, especially as we face economic uncertainty during this deadly pandemic,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I have introduced the SALT Deductibility Act so Illinoisans can get the full tax break they deserve.”

Along with Duckworth, Durbin and Schumer, this legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Ron Wyden (D-OR). The SALT Deductibility Act builds upon legislation Duckworth and Durbin helped introduce in 2019. The SALT deduction allows taxpayers to write-off taxes paid at the state and local level from their federal income tax bill so they won’t be subject to being taxed twice on the same dollar. In addition to helping families avoid double taxation, the SALT deduction supports the ability of communities, cities, and states to raise their own revenues and fund critical investments in public education, infrastructure, social services, and public safety.

