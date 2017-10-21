WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Patty Murray (D-WA), U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and 39 Senate and House Democrats in introducing legislation to safeguard a woman’s access to birth control against the Trump administration’s efforts to make it harder for women to access contraceptive coverage. The Protect Access to Birth Control Act would block the administration’s mandate issued on October 6th that allows companies to interfere in their employees’ health care choices and forces women to pay more for an essential part of their health care.

“Limiting access to birth control doesn’t just limit women’s control over their reproductive lives – it limits the health care options available to women who need treatment for endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and other medical conditions,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to work with my colleagues to ensure women and their families have access to the contraceptive coverage they need to stay healthy, and I’ll keep pushing back against any attempts from the Trump administration to endanger women’s health.”

“President Trump believes that women’s medical decisions should be decided by her employer. I disagree. Women’s health care choices should be made by her, her family, and her doctor,” said Durbin.

