WASHINGTON, D.C – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today applauded Wieland for announcing a landmark $500 million capital investment to re-equip, expand and modernize its East Alton, Illinois, manufacturing facility. The project includes improvements that will increase production capacity for copper and copper alloy components, critical for electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure and renewable energy production, safeguarding an estimated 800 jobs across the state.

“Today’s landmark investment from Wieland will be critical in helping revitalize and modernize manufacturing in our state, producing important technology, helping reduce our state’s carbon footprint and protecting and sustaining good-paying jobs in the region,” Duckworth said. “I was proud to support Governor Pritzker’s efforts and champion this project at the federal level, and I’ll keep doing what I can to ensure more projects like this succeed throughout our state. Illinois is ready to help bring our world into the future—and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure the whole world knows it.”

“Wieland’s decision in making such a significant investment in Illinois not only fortifies our local manufacturing sector and the Illinois EV ecosystem, but also plays a crucial role in safeguarding hundreds of jobs across our state,” said Durbin. “By investing in our manufacturing capabilities, we’re securing our economic future and ensuring that the United States remains a formidable force on the global stage.”

In 2022, Duckworth toured Wieland’s Metro East facility to discuss how the CHIPS and Science Act she and Durbin voted for is supporting local manufacturing, growing our economy and strengthening our nation’s science and manufacturing competitiveness with China. As a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, last year Duckworth led a series of official visits abroad to champion Illinois and strengthen economic ties for our state, including visits to Japan, Indonesia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand,Romania and the United Kingdom.

