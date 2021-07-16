Duckworth, Durbin Announce Nearly $7 Million for Rural Water And Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements In Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife, and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $6.91 million in federal loans and grants to help rural communities modernize drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding was awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to five Illinois communities. In April, the Senate passed Duckworth’s bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which would invest more than $35 billion for water resource development projects across the country, with a focus on upgrading aging infrastructure, addressing the threat of climate change on our water systems, investing in new technologies and providing assistance to marginalized communities. “Investing in rural communities is critical to upholding every American’s right to clean water—no matter their zip code, the color of their skin or the size of their income,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this funding for water infrastructure alongside Senator Durbin, and I will continue to advocate for water resource development projects to improve American lives all over Illinois and our nation.” “Every Illinoisan should have access to clean and safe water. This funding will provide our rural communities with much-needed resources to improve their water infrastructure and help keep children and families safe from health hazards,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that our state's rural communities have access to these critical federal investments.” Under today’s announcement, the following Illinois communities will receive loans and grants through USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program: The Northeast Marion County Water Company will receive a $1,204,600 loan to construct nine miles of four-inch water main to serve 24 new households. All proposed water mains will be Class 160 PVC pipe or greater. Appurtenances will include flushing hydrants and gate valves. The project also includes the replacement of all water meters to be installed at the individual user's property. This project will alleviate water supply and water quality issues associated with wells and cisterns and eliminate the need to haul water. Article continues after sponsor message The Village of Hopewell will receive a $1,702,000 loan to construct a new deep well with a pump and a 50,000-gallon elevated water storage tank. System improvements include a new ion exchange softener system, discharge piping, electrical and controls, chemical feed equipment, and a new standby The Township of New Salem will receive a$834,000 loan and a $875,000 grant to add 26 miles of 4" and 3" diameter water main to supply water to customers. Appurtenances including valves, fittings, hydrants, and air release valves will be included in the proposed project. A by-pass piping arrangement at the Township's ground storage tank in Table Grove, a 4" main water loop of 400 linear feet in Adair, and replacing current and new water meters with either radio read or cellular read technology will The Harvel Drainage District No. 2 will receive a$2,300,000 loan to improve the drainage tile system for the district, which serves 243 residents in Montgomery County, Illinois. The project consists of installation of 8 inch, 10 inch, 12 inch, 15 inch, 18 inch, 24 inch, and 30 inch drain tile pipe along with associated miscellaneous appurtenances. This project will meet current Illinois EPA regulations and bring the facility back to acceptable standards The Millstone Water District will receive a $1,255,000 loan to construct the Gilead Church Road Booster Pump Station with standby generator and water main; Homberg Tank Painting; and new well with raw water main. The booster pump station will provide constant pressure on the discharge side of the station. The standby generator at the station will serve as a backup if primary power is lost. The tank paint will improve the structural integrity of the tank. The new well will enhance the water output. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Centerstone, Kreative Kids, and More!