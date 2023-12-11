CHICAGO - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $52,860,638 in federal funding to the Illinois Department of Transportation to help the City of Bloomington improve multimodal transportation along approximately 6 miles of the Route 9 corridor. The improvements will include surface, curb and gutter replacements, sidewalk and ADA improvements, bike lane and pedestrian path additions, traffic signal upgrades, drainage improvements and bicycle facilities upgrades. This substantial funding comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant (MPDG) program and will improve infrastructure, as well as help create local jobs for Illinoisans.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Improving our transportation infrastructure is crucial to helping reduce congestion, lower costs and improve logistics, and Route 9 serves as a key route for it throughout Central Illinois and the entire state,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to announce this important funding to help the City of Bloomington make much needed improvements to improve conditions and increase accessibility for all modes of transportation along this well-traveled highway.”

“Route 9 is a lifeline that connects neighborhoods, businesses, and the aspirations of Illinoisans,” said Durbin. “With this significant federal investment, we’re embarking on a transformative journey to modernize and revitalize Bloomington by addressing long-overdue upgrades and ensuring roads that run through the region are safe and efficient.”

More like this: