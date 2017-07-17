CHICAGO – Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families has awarded a total of $18,928,237 to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout Illinois.

“This funding will help ensure children across Illinois have access to the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom,” said Duckworth. “I’ll continue to advocate for programs like Head Start to support our families and help ensure every child has a chance to reach their full potential.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in Illinois and remain crucial for healthy development and school readiness,” said Durbin. “Today’s funding will help children throughout Illinois have the strong educational foundation they need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond.”

The following Illinois organization will receive funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs under this announcement:

  • Wabash Area Development (Enfield, IL): $4,659,857.00
  • Springfield Urban League (Springfield, IL): $5,816,154.00
  • Illinois Action for Children (Chicago, IL): $4,030,376.00
  • Evanston/Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65 (Evanston, IL): $2,927,276.00
  • Children’s Home and Aid Society of Illinois (Chicago, IL): $1,494,574.00

More like this:

Aug 2, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Signs Bill Establishing Full Day Kindergarten

3 days ago - Gov. Pritzker Announces Agency Transitions  

Mar 9, 2023 - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services Receives Excelerate Illinois Gold Circle Of Quality Designation

4 days ago - Governor Pritzker Encourages Eligible Families To Apply For Utility Assistance

Jul 21, 2023 - Senate Appropriations Committee Advances Spending Bills With Illinois Priorities Secured By Durbin, Duckworth

 