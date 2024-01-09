WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), co-founder of the Senate’s Environmental Justice Caucus, and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced more than $42 million to Illinois school districts through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition. The awards, which are made possible through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will help selectees purchase clean school buses in school districts across the state. By accelerating the transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles, these awards will improve air quality for children and their families and advance environmental justice, all while boosting the economy and creating good-paying jobs.

“Transitioning to electric school buses puts Illinois on the path to healthier environments and it opens up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state,” said Duckworth. “With this federal support, we’ll be better able to develop a more sustainable future not just for ourselves but for our kids and generations to come.”

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Grants, made possible by the?Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, represent a commitment to our children’s health and a stride towards a cleaner, greener future,” said Durbin. “By reducing harmful diesel?pollution, we are not only safeguarding the well-being of our youth,?but also investing in the sustainability of our communities.?I am glad to see that Illinois School Districts will receive more than $40?million?for new, all-electric school buses from these grants.?This marks a significant step forward in our collective responsibility to provide a healthier and more environmentally conscious education system for generations to come.”

The following applicants will receive funding:

Chicago Public Schools was selected to receive $20,285,017 to purchase 50 clean school buses. Peoria Public Schools District 150 was selected to receive $5,925,000 to purchase 15 clean school buses. Van Pool Transportation LLC - Beacon Mobility was selected to receive $15,800,000 to purchase 40 clean school buses.

In addition, Illinois is expected receive additional funding through third-party selectees that are working with multiple states.

First Student, Inc. was selected to receive $39,499,635 to purchase 100 buses in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highland CSB 1 was selected to receive $29,365,000 to purchase 98 buses in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Student Transportation of America Inc was selected to receive $12,187,253 to purchase 32 buses in Illinois and Wisconsin.

