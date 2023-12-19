WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $1,835,880 in new federal funding for a total of five projects throughout Illinois to help improve traffic safety. These federal investments from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All program will help support planning, infrastructure, behavioral and operational initiatives to prevent death and serious injury on roads and streets involving all roadway users.

“Improving street safety and increasing multimodal transportation infrastructure makes for safer, more active and more vibrant communities,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this important funding to help communities throughout Illinois the make much-needed improvements to catalyze economic development, enhance community connectivity and improve quality of life for residents.”

“Safer roads mean safer communities, and by dedicating resources to improve traffic safety, we’re laying the foundation for a better Illinois,” said Durbin. “By investing in our infrastructure, we’re fostering connectivity, ensuring that every Illinoisan has equitable access to opportunities across our state.”

The following units of local government have been awarded funding:

City of Freeport: $400,000 for the City of Freeport Safe Streets for All Action Plan

$400,000 for the City of Freeport Safe Streets for All Action Plan City of Mattoon: $80,000 for the City of Mattoon to develop a comprehensive safety action plan

$80,000 for the City of Mattoon to develop a comprehensive safety action plan Champaign County: $945,000 for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission to conduct supplemental planning to better consider equity in transportation safety plans and update safety data used in transportation plans

$945,000 for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission to conduct supplemental planning to better consider equity in transportation safety plans and update safety data used in transportation plans City of East St. Louis: $218,880 for the City of East St Louis to develop a comprehensive safety action plan

$218,880 for the City of East St Louis to develop a comprehensive safety action plan Boone County: $192,000 for the Boone County Radar Speed Sign and Attenuator for Spring Creek and Poplar Grove roads corridors

