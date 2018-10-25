WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $1,370,410 in federal funding today for housing organizations throughout Illinois to support housing counseling. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Housing Counseling’s Comprehensive Housing Counseling Program grants, which provides counseling to consumers on seeking, financing, maintaining, renting or owning a home, as well as counseling homeowners in need of foreclosure assistance.

“Federal support for counseling services helps provide homeowners and renters with the tools necessary to make informed decisions when renting our buying a home,” Duckworth said. “I’ll keep working to help ensure hardworking families across Illinois have access to the safe and affordable housing and support options they need to succeed.”

“This federal investment will help families across Illinois gain the skills necessary to obtain affordable housing and financial stability,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for federal funding that gives local agencies the ability to help people in their communities who need it most.”

Under this announcement, the following organizations will receive HUD funding:

Housing Action Illinois (Chicago, IL) : $1,259,176.00

: $1,259,176.00 Will County Center for Community Concerns (Joliet, IL) : $44,753.00

: $44,753.00 Macoupin County Housing Authority (Carlinville, IL) : $22,349.00

: $22,349.00 Lake County Housing Authority (Grayslake, IL) : $26,791.00

: $26,791.00 Springfield Housing Authority (Springfield, IL): $17,352.00

HUD’s Office of Housing Counseling’s (OHC) grant program works to administer funds to provide counseling and advice to tenets and homeowners regarding property maintenance and financial management and literacy. The program aims to assist tenets and homeowners improve their housing conditions, meet their financial responsibilities and fulfill the responsibilities amid tenancy or homeownership.

