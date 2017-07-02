WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families has awarded a total of $39,693,351 to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout Illinois.

“I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that give children from every corner of Illinois a fairer shot at reaching their full potential.” Duckworth said. “When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom.”

“This funding will help level the playing field for thousands of families across Illinois by promoting healthy development and school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school children,” said Durbin. “The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country—it’s a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond.”

The following Illinois providers will receive funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs under this announcement:

Heartland Head Start (Bloomington, IL) : $3,479,916.00

: $3,479,916.00 Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Inc. (Chicago, IL) : $9,255,382.00)

: $9,255,382.00) Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency, Inc. (Freeport, IL) : $1,304,469.00

: $1,304,469.00 Parent & Child Together for West Central Illinois (Mount Sterling, IL) : $3,913,404.00

: $3,913,404.00 Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois (Carbondale, IL) : $3,255,949.00

: $3,255,949.00 Illinois Valley Development Corp (Gillespie, IL) : $1,876,171.00

: $1,876,171.00 Mount Vernon City Schools, District #80 (Mt. Vernon, IL) : $1,663,405.00

: $1,663,405.00 Quincy Public Schools, District #172 (Quincy, IL) : $1,930,672.00

: $1,930,672.00 Rock Island-Milan School District, Inc (Rock Island, IL) : $2,394,899.00

: $2,394,899.00 Educare of West DuPage (West Chicago, IL) : $1,236,910.00

: $1,236,910.00 Metropolitan Family Services (Chicago, IL): $4,787,319.00

