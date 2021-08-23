WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $2,337,313 in federal funding to St. Clair County’s MidAmerica Airport. This Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investment is funded through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and will provide some economic relief for costs associated with operations, staffing, cleaning, sanitization and combating the spread of COVID-19 at Scott Air Force Base/MidAmerica Airport.

“MidAmerica Airport is an important economic engine for the Metro East, and investments in our airports are critical to keeping travelers safe and protecting local jobs,” Duckworth said. “I am proud to continue working with Senator Durbin to help ensure our aviation systems have the support necessary throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“This federal funding will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers and staff at MidAmerica Airport,” Durbin said. “Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success, especially as communities recover from the effects of COVID-19. Senator Duckworth and I were proud to support the American Rescue Plan to bring this funding to our state.”

“We thank our congressional delegation for their role in helping to secure this additional funding for MidAmerica Airport through the American Rescue Plan Act, and we look forward to investing the dollars in additional improvements that will support the ongoing operations and maintenance of the airport while also enabling us to further enhance the passenger experience for the many travelers flying through MidAmerica,” said MidAmerica Airport Director Bryan Johnson.

“This is an exciting time for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport as we continue to make progress with our terminal expansion project and now, thanks to the support of our congressional delegation, we have this additional $2.3 million grant to make further improvements at the airport that will enrich the customer experience as we continue to grow,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.

More like this: