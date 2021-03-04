WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) yesterday met with members of the Mississippi River Cities and Town Initiatives (MRCTI) to discuss legislative priorities for municipalities along the Mississippi River. Duckworth—Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife—was joined by Illinois Mayors Rick Eberlin of Grafton, Robert Eastern of East St. Louis, Mike McCormick of Godfrey, Thomas Simpson of Cairo and Mike Thoms of Rock Island, as well as dozens of other Mississippi River-adjacent mayors.

“Protecting and strengthening our inland waterways, especially the Mississippi River, is critical to growing our local economies and protecting the health and safety of our communities,” Duckworth said. “As Chair of the Fisheries, Water and Wildlife Subcommittee, I look forward to working closely with local officials to help support and improve our clean water and water infrastructure.”

As the Ranking Member of the Fisheries, Water and Wildlife Subcommittee last Congress, Senator Duckworth worked to secure provisions within the Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA) 2020 Reauthorization to enhance protections for shorelines, advance Illinois lock and dam modernization projects, increase funding for Great Lakes port and harbor projects and advance critical improvement projects. In addition, she worked to integrate EPA water regulatory and critical water infrastructure programs into the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 which was passed into law. This bill improved drinking water and water quality, infrastructure investments, enhanced public health and quality of life with over 30 EPA mandated programs.

