WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—spoke with U.S. Special Representative Penny Pritzker about her role and vision to help advance Ukraine’s economic recovery as that nation continues to fight for their freedom and sovereignty against Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war of choice. During their meeting, Duckworth also reiterated the need for continued American support for Ukraine, which is not only critically important for our Ukrainian partners, but also important for America’s own national security and preventing Putin from continuing his march West, which would threaten our NATO allies.

“So long as Ukraine needs our support, the United States should not shy away from our role as a global leader in the fight to uphold democracy and the rule of law,” said Duckworth. “As we continue to work to secure additional, uninterrupted aid for Ukraine so they can defeat Putin, we should also do everything we can to help them rebuild and restore their economy so that all Ukrainians, including those with disabilities, can thrive in the years after they win this war. I appreciated today’s chance to speak with Special Representative Pritzker about her vision for this new role and our shared goals—including building an inclusive, accessible Ukraine—and I look forward to working together to achieve them.”

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. Earlier this month, Duckworth visited Romania on an official visit and reaffirmed our nation’s commitment to Romania and all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as Putin continues waging his war of choice against Ukraine. Duckworth supported the Biden Administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities to Ukraine, including cluster munitions.

Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

Late last year, Duckworth also met with Ukrainian Soldier Oleksandr Chaika who received care at Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics (MCOP) in Silver Spring, Maryland, after he was deployed to the Luhansk region as part of the Ukrainian military in the face of Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine and lost his leg to an explosive. Oleksandr has now received a prosthetic leg as part of MCOP’s Operation Renew to serve Ukrainian military personnel.

