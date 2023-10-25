Duckworth Discusses Rail Accessibility And Improvements With Metra Leadership Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with Metra leadership to discuss ongoing rail improvements throughout the Chicagoland area, including the need for expanding Metra’s service to O’Hare International Airport. Duckworth, a member of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, met with Metra CEO Jim Derwinski and Metra Deputy Executive Director Janice Thomas to receive updates on Metra’s ongoing and proposed improvements throughout the Chicagoland region. This includes accessibility improvements made possible through the All Station Accessibility Program, which she created through a law she authored, that will provide $1.75 billion over the next five years to help build ramps, install elevators and make other improvements to ensure that all of America’s public transit stations are finally usable for everyone. Duckworth also reiterated her support for the Chicago Hub Improvement Program. A photo from the meeting is available here. Article continues after sponsor message “Anyone who as suffered through traffic on the Kennedy knows expanded rail to O’Hare is critical, and connecting O’Hare to McCormick Place is an economic no-brainer,” Duckworth said. “As Metra works to improve and expand its service, I look forward to them using my ASAP program to ensure that stations are accessible to everyone so all Illinoisans can access the commuter rail they need to get to work, get to school or just move throughout the region. I was glad to meet with Metra officials today and look forward to continuing our work together to help folks in Illinois.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!