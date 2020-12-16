WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today spoke with Illinois State Rep. Sonya Harper (IL-HD-06), the newly-elected chair of the Joint Black Caucus, as well as Illinois State Senator Robert Peters (IL-SD-13), newly elected chair of the Senate Black Caucus. In separate calls, Duckworth discussed with Harper and Peters their legislative priorities for their caucuses in the next year, and how she can provide support from the federal level.

“I enjoyed my productive conversations today with Representative Harper and Senator Peters about their plans in their upcoming terms,” Duckworth said. “I look forward to continuing our work together to support and uplift Black communities across Illinois.”

