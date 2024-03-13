WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with members of the Illinois Corn Growers Association’s Board of Directors to underscore her support for ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel production as well as increased agricultural exports. Photos of the meeting can be found on the Senator’s website.

“America has always depended on our nation’s farmers to grow the food and fuel we need—and I’m always proud to advocate for them on both the national and international stage any time I get the chance,” said Duckworth. “When we prioritize homegrown biofuels, we’re encouraging job growth, prioritizing our national security, reducing gas prices, protecting our environment and securing Illinois’s leadership in the energy sector for years to come. I was glad to meet with members from the Illinois Corn Growers Association today, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure our farmers have the resources they need.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Duckworth has been a local and national leader in supporting biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The Senator has been outspoken about the necessity for the U.S. to utilize agricultural feedstock for SAF in order to meet President Biden’s ambitious emissions goals and the commonsense application and protection of the Department of Energy’s Commissioned Argonne National Lab’s Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies Model (GREET) lifecycle analysis for global and domestic SAF evaluations.

Last year Duckworth traveled to Japan, with members of the Illinois Corn Growers, to meet with government, trade and economic leaders as well as corporate and business officials to highlight how Illinois is uniquely positioned for greater investment and increased exports with international partners as a hub of agriculture manufacturing and technology. Specifically, Duckworth advocated on behalf of Illinois farmers to increase Japan's importation of ethanol, corn, soybean, pork and other goods. As a result of her advocacy, Duckworth also helped the Biden Administration secure Japan’s open market to all U.S. biofuels as well as Japan’s commitment to double Japan’s ethanol imports from the U.S. by 2030.

Signed into law in 2022 by President Biden and championed by Duckworth, the Inflation Reduction Act provides $500 million to expand the number of service stations that offer low-carbon ethanol and biodiesel, made from Illinois corn and soybeans and also has incentives to make these low-carbon biofuels even lower-carbon than today. These climate-smart investments in Midwestern-grown fuels will also reduce our reliance on foreign oil. The bill also includes biofuels tax credits and the new SAF tax credits provisions which are a direct result of Duckworth’s leadership.

More like this: