WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—met with Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm to discuss shared priorities in mitigating the risks that climate change poses to our national security as well as NATO-backed efforts to push back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In their meeting, the group also discussed how Sweden’s world-renowned waste management system serves as an innovative solution to curbing climate change while supporting a circular economy, expanding their energy supply, reducing plastic waste in landfills and helping business. Photos of the Senator’s meeting can be found using the link here.

“For years, I’ve warned that climate change is a both a national and global security threat—and I’m committed to doing everything I can to mitigate its impact before it’s too late,” said Duckworth. “There is much to be learned from Sweden’s global leadership and expertise in managing waste when it comes to building a strong, sustainable circular economy. It was a pleasure to discuss this and other global security matters with Mr. Landerholm today and I look forward to working together to advance forward-thinking initiatives that help strengthen our own national security while shielding our most disadvantaged communities from the devastating impacts of our climate crisis.”

As the climate crisis, landfill waste and plastic pollution continue to disproportionately impact low-income and communities of color, Senator Duckworth is committed to finding innovative ways to curb climate change and build on her work in supporting environmental justice communities. Duckworth is co-founder and co-chair of the Senate’s first-ever Environmental Justice Caucus.

With Sweden making progress to join NATO, Duckworth also underscored her support for continued American aid to Ukraine in today’s meeting, reiterating that supporting our Ukrainian partners does not only help Ukraine but is also vitally important for America’s own national security and the security of all NATO allies as well.

“For the sake of global security and stability, Ukraine must win this war—and Russia must lose it,” said Duckworth. “I will continue working with our partners and allies to ensure the NATO alliance is as strong and capable as possible as well as to help Ukraine push back Putin’s invasion and defeat Russia.”

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s invasion. Duckworth supported the Biden Administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities to Ukraine, including cluster munitions. As combat Veterans, she and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) penned an op-ed on their support in the New York Times. Additionally, she joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT) and six of her colleagues in introducing the Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act to ensure that Vladimir Putin and Russian elites can’t use digital assets to undermine the international community’s economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

