WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with leaders and members from the Illinois Soybean Association to discuss Illinois’s agricultural priorities as Congress works to reauthorize the Farm Bill. Duckworth and the members discussed the importance of supporting inland waterways, increasing Illinois’s agricultural exports markets and improving farm safety net programs. A photo from today’s meeting can be found on the Senator’s website.

Article continues after sponsor message

“America has always depended on our nation’s farmers to grow the food and fuel we need, and I’m proud to advocate for them on both the national and international stage,” Duckworth said. “The work of Illinois’s farmers is so important to the strength of our state and our nation, and I look forward to continuing my work with the Illinois Soybean Association and farmers across the state to make sure they have the resources and information they need.”

Global exports of agricultural products from Illinois totaled over $10.6 Billion in 2022 alone and in support of this major industry, Senator Duckworth recently led a Congressional delegation to Japan to highlight how Illinois is uniquely positioned for greater investment and to encourage increased exports as a hub for corn, soybean, pork and ethanol. Duckworth also helped introduce the Expanding Agricultural Exports Act of 2023, which would support the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Market Development Cooperator Program.

More like this: