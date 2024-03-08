WASHINGTON, DC – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—issued the following statement as Sweden formally joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance:

“My heartfelt congratulations to Sweden for becoming the 32nd member of NATO, making our alliance stronger and more capable than it has ever been. As Vladimir Putin continues to wage his unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, threatening long-held security and stability in the West, the NATO alliance has only become more important to both global security and America’s own national security. Sweden’s accession—and NATO’s continuing expansion—sends a clear, resounding message that the free world remains united in support of democratic values and security for Ukraine. In the face of Russia’s continued aggression, the U.S. stands firmly with all our NATO allies and will keep doing everything we can to ensure our alliance is as strong and capable as possible.”

Duckworth joined dozens of bipartisan colleagues in supporting the accession of Sweden and Finland, urging President Biden to expedite the countries’ applications for NATO membership in the Executive Branch. During her official visit to Sweden on the eve of the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last month, Duckworth delivered an in-person message emphasizing the United States’ strong support for Sweden’s accession and reaffirming our nation’s steadfast commitment to NATO and all its members.

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s invasion. Duckworth supported the Biden Administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities to Ukraine, including cluster munitions. As combat Veterans, she and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) penned an op-ed on their support in the New York Times. Additionally, she joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT) and six of her colleagues in introducing the Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act to ensure that Vladimir Putin and Russian elites can’t use digital assets to undermine the international community’s economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

