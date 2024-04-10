Duckworth Commends Biden EPA’s New PFAS Rule That Will Protect Public Health And Children Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), co-founder and co-chair of both the U.S. Senate Environmental Justice Caucus and the U.S. Senate Lead Task Force, today released the following statement commending the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for announcing the first-ever legally enforceable limit on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water for 5 PFAs chemicals including, PFOA, PFOS and GenX—which will require water systems to monitor and abate PFAS contamination—along with $1 billion in available federal funding to help treat these chemicals. This funding comes directly from the $9 billion included in Duckworth’s Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA) provided for treatment of emerging contaminants that was signed into law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The final rule will reduce PFAS exposure for approximately 100 million people, preventing thousands of deaths and reducing tens of thousands of serious illnesses. Article continues after sponsor message “As we continue working to ensure all Americans—no matter the color of their skin or their zip code—have access to clean and safe drinking water, I’m relieved that the Biden Administration is taking major action today to protect our children and public health with its first-ever legally enforceable limit on PFAS in our drinking water. This new rule, and the federal funding that comes through my DWWIA law, will help clean up communities that have been impacted by the devastating long-term health impacts of PFAS while doing much more to prevent these ‘forever chemicals’ from poisoning our water, air or land in the first place. I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to safeguard our environment and protect children and families from toxic pollutants while helping improve environmental justice for all.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Master Chef Lasse Sorensen, NGREC, Mississippi Masters!