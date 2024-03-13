WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—along with U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)—introduced a resolution to recognize the 112th birthday of the Girl Scouts of America and celebrate its historic legacy of empowering girls and building powerful female leaders across the country.

“I still use the leadership skills that I developed in the Girl Scouts as a young woman every day,” said Senator Duckworth. “For 112 years, Girl Scouts have instilled the values of service and how to always ‘be prepared’ in generations of girls, empowering them to lead wherever they go—in business, science, public service and beyond. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution with Senators Collins and Shaheen to commemorate and honor this historic organization.”

“I am proud to have grown up as a Girl Scout in Caribou and to now be a member of the honorary Troop Capitol Hill,” said Senator Collins. “The character, volunteerism, and leadership skills that Girl Scouts build contribute greatly to our society. Girl Scouts taught me that determination, principles, and respect for others can take you everywhere you want to go—including to the halls of the United States Capitol. This resolution celebrates 112 years of the Girl Scout organization as they continue to educate and empower young women in Maine and across the country.”

“For over a century, the Girl Scouts have built young girls’ confidence and empowered them to become leaders in their communities and later in their careers. As a former Girl Scout myself, I know firsthand the value of the work they do in our communities, and it’s shaped my approach to public service as Senator,” said Senator Shaheen. “I’m proud to join this bipartisan resolution to recognize the 112th birthday of the Girl Scouts as we build the next generation of women leaders.”

