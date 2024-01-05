WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement celebrating the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing her bipartisan Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act into law to strengthen our nation’s criminal justice system and help more families keep in touch with their incarcerated family members:

“For far too long, families were forced to spend outrageous sums to speak on the phone with their loved ones living miles away in a correctional facility—denying children the comfort of hearing their parents’ voices and preventing spouses from being able to say a simple ‘I’m here for you’ to their partners. But one year ago today, that predatory status quo that enabled prison telecom providers to gouge the families of incarcerated people finally came to an end when President Biden signed my bipartisan Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act into law. Today, we celebrate this momentous progress for phone justice that will help save American taxpayers money, reduce recidivism and keep families from having to choose between talking to their incarcerated loved ones and putting food on the table or paying the bills.”

