[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—joined her Democratic colleagues, retired military leaders and Veterans with VoteVets to call on Congress to pass immediate additional aid for our partner in Ukraine—funding which House Republicans refused to include in the bipartisan Continuing Resolution that Congress passed to avert a government shutdown over the weekend. In her remarks, Duckworth underscored how this continued aid is not only critical to help Ukrainians as they continue to fight for freedom, sovereignty and democratic values against Putin’s unjustified and unprovoked war of choice, but it is also important for our national security. Video of the Senator’s full remarks are available here and photos are available here.

“A world with a Ukrainian victory is a safer one—and House Republicans need to recognize that,” said Duckworth. “If we don’t show a united front against Putin, he and other dictatorial regimes will see it as a green light to continue their aggressive behavior further West—threatening our national security and American troops. Today, I’m proud to join my colleagues and fellow Veterans with VoteVets to call on House Republicans to help us ensure uninterrupted aid to Ukraine so they have the resources they need to defeat Putin and win this war once and for all.”

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s invasion. Duckworth supported the Biden Administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities to Ukraine, including cluster munitions. As combat Veterans, she and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) penned an op-ed on their support in the New York Times. Additionally, she joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT) and six of her colleagues in introducing the Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act to ensure that Vladimir Putin and Russian elites can’t use digital assets to undermine the international community’s economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

